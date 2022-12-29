44 cold stunned sea turtles admitted to Karen Beasley rescue center

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center has admitted several dozen turtles due to the recent cold weather (Photo: Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has seen a major spike in turtles due to the recent cold snap.

According to the group, they’ve admitted 44 cold stunned turtles in the past week and currently have 68 turtles in their hospital.

They are asking for the public’s help in acquiring a number of items they need to care for the animals.

Items include 30 cc syringes to administer fluids, sterile saline to flush wounds, and nitrile exam gloves to protect turtles and turtle caregivers.

If you would like to help the organization better care for the turtles, you can purchase items HERE.