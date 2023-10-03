$45 million awarded to protect areas around state, including spots in New Hanover County

Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund Board have awarded $45 million from the new state budget to protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast.

“Our natural areas, rivers and streams are critical to the health and well-being of North Carolinians and our economy,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These grants will help protect our state’s land and wetlands for generations to come.”

The funds will protect 16,793 acres, over 14,000 of which will eventually be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.

New Hanover County is one of 12 counties receiving protection of local parks and preserves, with the county receiving $5 million.

“The board considered 114 outstanding applications from our conservation partners for a wide variety of great projects throughout the state, from removing a century-old dam and reconnecting a huge watershed in Swain County, to protecting almost 4,000 acres along the Northeast Cape Fear River for a new park just 10 miles from downtown Wilmington in New Hanover County,” said John Wilson, chair of the North Carolina Land and Water Fund board of trustees.

A complete list of grant awards is available on the NCLWF website HERE.