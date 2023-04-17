4th annual ‘Degenerates Masters’ raises over $20,000 for families of fallen veterans

Tournament features more than 100 players competing for iconic Green Jacket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Golf was one of the only sports that could be played during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on March 13, 2020, golf’s biggest spectacle was postponed.

In honor of the Green Jacket in Augusta, a few Wilmingtonians created our own Green Jacket by putting a top-shelf twist on the Masters. It started with Trey Howell and Josh Woodfox.

“We had 12 buddies and had a fun time out of it… Called it the ‘Degenerate Masters,'” said Tournament Chairman Josh Woodfox. “In 2021, grew to 36 people. 96 players last year, and 120 this year.”

“It’s just blown up the last few years,” says Mark Yonkers, who competed in his second Degenerate Masters. “This year is super special.” Previous tournaments can be seen here.

The 2023 Degenerate Masters featured an 18-hole shotgun at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course. Since it is a ‘net’ scoring tournament, competitors must have a handicap registered. With 6 total flights of golfers, one from each flight earns the right play in a 3-hole playoff once the scores are tallied – with almost the rest of the field following along as if it were a PGA Sunday round.

That’s when the real fun begins. The man who outlasted the rest for the Green Jacket was Brian Causey, a self-described life-long Wilmingtonian. Causey defeated UNCW golf alum and current pro Josh Brock in a multi-hole playoff once the 3-hole playoff had concluded.

“These guys have done a great job. Josh Woodfox and Trey Howell – and the guys that have helped them – they’ve made it so big and added the sponsors plus Folds of Honor. It’s amazing how good they’ve done, and we are just lucky to play in it,” said the Tournament winner.

“This tournament is by the people, for the people. We just want everybody to have a good time.”

As the tournament has grown, so has the organizer’s ambition. They wanted to get the community more involved, but also make it meaningful. Over 30 local businesses sponsor the tournament.

“We want this tournament to be more than us just being ‘Degenerates’. We have a good time, but we want it to be more than that. Being a part of a charitable contribution is one of the big things that’s important to us,” said Woodfox. “Last year I told Trey Howell we have to do something for the community.”

They chose Harold Varner III’s foundation last year, raising around $6,500 to benefit the next generation by helping provide “AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO GOLF AND MENTORSHIP, GUIDING THEM ON THEIR JOURNEY TO SUCCESS,” according to their website.

Now, a tradition exist. The winner from the previous year choses what organization the event will sponsor. The 2022 Degenerate Masters Champion was Daniel Wood, who is active duty in the United States Army.

“One of our mutual friends works with Folds of Honor… it was a perfect connection to be the charity,” said Woodfox. “We’ve eclipsed our goal of $20,000, but we have an extra goal of $25,000 for Trey (Howell) and I to get the Degenerates Masters logo tattooed.”