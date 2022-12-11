50th anniversary for Old Wilmington by Candlelight Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The public got a chance to check out some historical houses on the Old Wilmington by Candle Light Tour over the weekend.

The 50th anniversary of the annual event hosted by the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society was thrilled for the tour to be back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The tour started at the Latimer House – where there was a steady stream of visitors admiring antiques and artwork throughout the homes.

People toured museum homes and churches, as well as private homes opened to the public as part of the golden anniversary of the tour.

According to Alison Dineen with the Latimer House, the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It supports the operations of the Latimer House of the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society,” she said. “We have an extensive archive if it wasn’t for this, we wouldn’t be able to keep the house open.

“It’s very expensive to keep this house operating, and you know the house was built in 1852.”

The self-guided two-day tour took visitors back in time to the Victorian era in Wilmington.