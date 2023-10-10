$56.5 million in Project Grace funds generated through sale of bonds

Rendering of new library and Cape Fear Museum (CREDIT: CAPE FEAR DEVELOPERS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has successfully sold limited obligation bonds to generate funds for the Project Grace initiative.

The sale brought in approximately $56.5 million in proceeds for the project, which includes the construction of a new Public Library and Cape Fear Museum in downtown Wilmington, along with improvements to an existing parking deck owned by the county.

Work on the site is expected to begin within two weeks, with an estimated completion date in late 2025.

“We are very pleased with today’s bond sale,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “The success of this debt issuance given the uncertainty in the financial markets arising from world events reflects the financial strength that investors see in New Hanover County, one of the few Triple-A rated counties in the nation. With this important milestone complete, we look forward to beginning construction of this new facility in the coming weeks.”