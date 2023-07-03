58 year old man drowns at Fort Fisher over the weekend

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — A 58-year-old man died at Fort Fisher after trying to rescue children swimming in the ocean.

The Kure Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue assisted in the rescue on Saturday, July 1st.

Life-saving measures were performed in the water and on land but were unsuccessful.

Overall, rip currents remained moderate to high across the Cape Fear beaches during the weekend of July 1st and 2nd.

A total of 88 rip current-related rescues occurred across local beaches on July 1st.

There were 61 at Carolina Beach, 5 at Wrightsville Beach, 11 at Kure Beach and 1 at Myrtle Beach.

Rip current risks will be moderate on Monday, July 3rd.

Rescue officials urge people to educate themselves on rip currents to know how to spot them, as well as escape them before going to the beach.