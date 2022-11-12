5th Annual Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a way to honor, remember and recognize veterans, including those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The celebration brought the community together, to show their appreciation.

Marching Band members from Ashleigh High School felt privileged to march in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade.

“I just feel really honored to play for these Veterans, I mean they’ve done so much for our country,” said AJ Freeman.

“It’s just really great to come out and play for them,” Shay Deluca.

“It’s a great opportunity to have, we’re just happy to be here,” Hannah Collins.

School marching bands warmed up ahead of their performance, while military recruits got in formation.

It was first for Seaman Recruit Bella Wells who tried her best not to let her nerves get the best of her.

“It’s my first parade, nerves everywhere, but fun, for the most part, it’s good,” she said.

Veterans had time to reflect while they waited for the parade to kick off, the public looks at military members differently from years ago.

Navy Veterans Anthony Shook and William Underwood feel proud to have enlisted.

“It blows me away, to be honest, it really does,” said Shook.

“When we came back from our time in the service, people threw rocks at you, and yelled bad things,” said Underwood. “It’s 150 percent different.”

The streets in downtown Wilmington were lined with people holding flags, expressing their appreciation as the celebration kicked off, there was plenty to see.

Veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were in the parade, from Colonel Jerry Hurst in his Thunder Bird jet – to convoys of Humvees and first responders, including plenty of marching bands filling the streets with patriotic tunes.

“They are doing JROTC competitions of color guard, we’re grading them, we’re giving them performance reports trying to make them better,” said Recruiter Greg Hadley. “We’re also giving them trophies at the end of it.”

North Brunswick High School took first place, but all bands put on their best performances.

“My favorite part of the parade was all the military people,” said Brantly Reeves.

The ECU Marching Band put on an unforgettable show for excited adults and kids in attendance.

George Patrick was also in attendance and said parades shouldn’t be reserved for once a year.

“I think they should have a parade every two months,” he said.

Patrick urges everyone to honor and remember vets all year long.

The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation collected Christmas stocking items for hospitalized veterans or in nursing homes.