6th grader arrested for allegedly making bomb threat at Columbus County school

A bomb threat was made at a Columbus County school (Photo: Phil Roeder / MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 6th grade student at Central Middle School was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb threat.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the juvenile claimed a bomb would detonate at the same time as the nationwide emergency alert test.

Students were evacuated from buildings while deputies searched the premises. Deputies were unable to locate any devices of concern.

Students returned to their classes. But Central Middle School released at 1:00 p.m. as a precaution.

Juvenile Justice was contacted following the arrest of the 6th grader, but Scott Hererra with Juvenile Justice refused secured custody. Therefore, the juvenile was released to the custody of their parents/guardians.