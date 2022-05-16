7 people shot at multiple locations in Winston-Salem, believed to be connected

Police are still working to learn what led up to the shootings, but they said that they are not considered to be random acts of violence.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY)- Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a series of shootings in which seven people were wounded and none of the cases are random.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers responded on Sunday evening to multiple reports of gunfire at a park north of downtown.

Another report indicated two gunshot victims on U.S. Highway 52.

Officers were then notified that four gunshot victims had also been located in the on East 25th Street.

All four had single gunshot wounds, according to police and three of them were taken to the hospital, the fourth victim refused medical attention.

Police were then notified that a seventh person was driven to a local hospital for another gunshot wound.

We will provide further updates to this story as they are released.