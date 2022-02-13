7 vehicle break-ins reported, 2 vehicles stolen in Carolina Shores

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — A string of car break-ins as well as two stolen cars were reported on Sunday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says seven vehicle breaking and enterings, including two stolen vehicles, were reported on Sunday in the Carolina Shores community. None of the cars were locked and the two stolen vehicles had keys inside.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables. If you do need to leave something valuable in your car, they say to keep it out of sight or in your trunk.

“Thieves are looking for quick and easy access. A locked car is a deterrent,” the sheriff’s office shared in a social media post.

No vehicles were damaged during these incidents.