76th Annual Azalea Parade strolls through Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Tradition continued this weekend as the 76th annual Azalea Festival Parade rolled through the streets of Downtown Wilmington.

With picture-perfect weather, thousands of folks came out to watch the more than 150 parade participants make their way down 3rd street.

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick and Jeff Rivenbark were the Grand Marshals of the parade, followed behind them were several other members of the WWAY team. Matt Bennett and Donna Gregory were the Emcees for the parade.

Spectators were treated to marching band music, dance performances, animals of all shapes and sizes and, of course, royalty. Azalea Queen Carli Batson ended the parade to sounds of cheering and applause. Even sailors in the U.S. Navy were in the parade, continuing their partnership with Wilmington for their Navy Week program.

The Azalea Festival draws people from all over the country, and many say the parade is one of the festival’s highlights.