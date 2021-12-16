78-year-old NC woman has car full of presents stolen while shopping

Home Goods (Photo: WRAL via CNN)

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL via CNN) — A woman was robbed Wednesday in the middle of the day while shopping at a popular store in Brier Creek.



The 78-year-old, who did not want to appear on camera, had her car and Christmas gifts stolen.

She told WRAL News she’s a shopper who stays alert.

She did everything right, she parked her car, locked her doors, and went shopping inside Home Goods.

The unthinkable happened as she walked down one of the aisles and a man suddenly approached her.

“He came from behind me and rammed his hand roughly down my jeans and grabbed my keys and stole my car, and he took out running through the front door,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

