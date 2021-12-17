Suspect arrested after shooting at Hanover Center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a busy shopping center on Thursday night.

Robert Taylor, 51, is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter.

Police say the shooting was personal, as the victim and suspect knew each other. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Taylor is being held under a $520,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center.

“Our officers worked tirelessly along with our STING center and other law enforcement partners to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody, “Chief Donny Williams stated in a news release. “I’m proud of the efforts of our officers and the work our men and women do each day to keep our community safe.”

The 35-year-old male victim is in stable condition at the hospital.