One man hospitalized after parking lot shooting near Independence Mall

Large police presence at Harris Teeter on Oleander Dr. on Dec. 16 (Photo: WWAY News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been shot near a popular grocery store across from Independence Mall on Thursday, Dec. 16.

It happened outside the Harris Teeter on Oleander Dr. around 6:45 p.m.

A police spokesperson says officers responding to the scene found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside in the parking lot. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Crime scene tape blocked off a huge portion of the parking lot. The police department’s “Text-a-Tip” van was on the scene, and sheriff’s deputies also responded.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating this case. More information may be released in the coming days in regards to this shooting incident.