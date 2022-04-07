79-year-old Supply man charged with murder in shooting death of son

Edward Francis Devenish (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A Supply man has been arrested in the death of his son.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Edward Francis Devenish, 79, is accused of killing his son, Justin Devenish, 39. Devenish is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Brunswick County Jail under no bond.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Francis St. at 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

According to the arrest warrant, Devenish allegedly used a rifle.

Devenish was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in Cumberland County in 2004.

He was sentenced to jail for 20-33 months.