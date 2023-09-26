8-foot boa constrictor found under car hood in Myrtle Beach

A large 8-foot snake was found under the hood of a car in Myrtle Beach (Photo: Matthew Trudeau Photography)

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An auto shop in Myrtle Beach received an 8-foot surprise Tuesday morning.

Workers discovered a large boa constrictor under the hood of a car.

‘Snake chaser’ Russell Cavender pulled the animal from around the engine of a Ford Focus.

“I have found many many things underneath the hood of cars,” Cavender said. “Possums, squirrels, rats, and a several snakes, but never an 8 foot albino boa constrictor.”

The car’s owner says he has no idea where the snake came from.