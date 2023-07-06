8-week closure beginning Monday for portion of Market Street

An 8-week lane closure is planned to start next week (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A lane at the intersection of Market Street and Porters Neck Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks starting Monday, July 10th, for sanitary sewer work.

The right turn lane from northbound Market Street onto Porters Neck Road will be closed to traffic.

Right-turning traffic will still be allowed onto Porters Neck Road from the right-hand through-lane of Market Street. Access to the Oak Landing shopping center will remain open.

Since June 5th, crews have been rehabilitating CFPUA sewer infrastructure near the intersection. Crews say the temporary lane closure is necessary for the next phase of the project.

The lane closure is expected to remain in place for approximately eight weeks.