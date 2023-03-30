80 Marathons in 80 Days for a group from Australia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of young mates from Australia are trying to accomplish something incredible.

The group is called “Mates v States” and they are running from South Florida to the Canadian border in a span of 80 days.

The runners are passing through 13 states to achieve this goal and today is their 40th day, running through Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to one of the runners, Sean Stuart, the journey is for a good cause.

“We’re raising money for cancer. It’s a cause which has affected all of us in a personal way and so, the Cancer Council is one of the leading research organizations in Australia and the world more broadly, and so the research they put out will affect Australians, Americans and really give everyone a better chance at dealing with cancer,” said Stuart.

If you are interested in checking out their story and donating to their cause, you can find more information here.