800 trees being given away in free Wilmington event

A tree giveaway is being held in Wilmington (Photo: Alliance for Cape Fear Trees)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s another free tree giveaway taking place soon in Wilmington.

The giveaway is scheduled for April 1st from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last).

The event is being held at Texas Roadhouse, on Eastwood Road.

800 trees are planned to be given away. Each person can take two trees, and they’re expected to go quickly.

For a list of available trees, click HERE.