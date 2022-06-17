81 sea turtle nests on Hatteras seashore; up from 2021

(Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

MANTEO, NC (AP) — Officials on the North Carolina coast say there are more sea turtle nests on a portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks this season than at the same time last year.

The announcement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore came as it observed World Sea Turtle Day.

An update says there have been 81 nests laid so far this season, including a Leatherback nest, which officials said was the first since 2012.

There were 70 nests at the same time last year.

The National Park Service says healthy sea turtle populations are important indicators of healthy ocean habitats.