8th annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party raises thousands for Wilmington nonprofit

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —People dressed in their derby best to watch puppies race in the 8th annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party on Saturday.

The annual event is a fundraiser to benefit “paws4people”, a nonprofit that trains and places, service, facility, and emotional support dogs free of charge.

The event was sold out, with more than 300 tickets sold.

Attendees were able to enjoy a silent auction, contests for best hat and bowtie, viewing of the Kentucky Derby, and the puppy derby.

Event organizers were pleased with the event turnout, thirty minutes into the event they had already raised more than $93,000.

“We’re very excited that we probably will exceed our expectations this year and that number’s important to us, because it takes about $80,000 dollars to train one dog from when it’s born to when it’s actually placed with a client,” said Maureen Lewis, Derby4Dogs silent auction chairperson.

The Derby4Dogs puppy derby was also streamed on their YouTube.