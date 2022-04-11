8th annual “Harry’s Game” at UNCW

Seahawks were victorious the match, but Coach Aidan Heaney says everyone who is involved in the camp in winning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW has never lost the match following Harry’s game. The Seahawks defeated High Point Saturday 3-1. But Coach Aidan Heaney says it’s not just the Seahawks who are winning.

“Whether we win or lose we are all winners today,” said Coach Heaney. “This whole turnout has been incredible. If you look around you see the energy and kids mixing in the typical kids and the non typical kids UNCW players and High Point players. It’s fantastic.”

He adds the point of the camp is to mix typical children with non-typical children.

“All the kids really seem to be enjoying it so it’s awesome just to be able to come here and give back to the community,” said Parker Norris, a senior on the Seahawk team. “Especially being able to do something for kids with special needs because a lot of times they are overlooked and don’t get as much love and attention as they deserve … my little cousin actually has Asperger’s as well. They are just awesome people. Just the same as us.”

As in year’s past the game is named after Coach Aidan Heaney’s son, Harry, who has Down Syndrome. The central idea behind the game is to show how special needs children aren’t any less of a person or human being than anyone else and are capable/deserving of many of things “normal” children enjoy. Proceeds from the events go to local charities dealing with special needs.

This year’s edition pits the Seahawks vs. High Point, which are led by former UNCW assistant Zach Haines, who spent six years on Coach Heaney’s staff from 2012-17. Haines was on the staff for the first five editions of the game, so he knows the meaning of the game well. They’ll be a free clinic for children before the game where they can do soccer drills with members of the UNCW and HPU teams.

“Well I was very lucky that I was here for six years and at the first Harry’s game,” said Zach Haines, High Point’s head coach. “It was one of the greatest events that I’ve been a part of. It’s really special for the community, special for the players, special for the kids, coaches, everybody.”

