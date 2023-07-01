9/11 Mobile Exhibit in Southport for July 4th weekend

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A long list of activities in Southport to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Among those is a 9/11 mobile exhibit, which reflects back on that historic day in September 2001

“We bring a piece of that day, that historic day, tragic day, to other parts of the country. everything you see inside the exhibit came from ground zero,” said Billy Buckett, Field Manager of the mobile exhibit. Buckett says this is the fifth year the exhibit has been on display in Southport. Along with that, he said his favorite part of the exhibit is teaching younger generations about what happened that day.

“To educate our youth. Because our children, they weren’t alive. Some places we go, they don’t even know what 9/11 is and it’s neat to be able to explain to them and get them to understand the historical values of that day.”

George Siller’s brother, Stephen, had finished up his shift at the FDNY on September 11th, but rushed back after hearing the towers had been attacked. He was among the firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty that day.

“It really makes people feel the pain again, but not in a bad way. That they don’t forget what the sacrifice was and also how much the country came together after 9/11. It was a terrible event, but it was beautiful to see the harmony and love and patriotism.”

Siller, who is Vice Chair of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, says things may not be perfect in our country at this time, but he will always support the red, white and blue.

“You just have to feel the pride. There’s plenty of things wrong, like any place, any family but overall, we’re the best of the best and all world.”