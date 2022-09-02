9/11 Observances in the Cape Fear

How local communities are honoring those lost during 9/11 (Photo: MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, or 9/11, where four suicide attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities.

Terrorists affiliated with the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda orchestrated the four attacks involving four hijacked commercial airliners.

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 a.m. A short time later, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 hit the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia at 9:37 a.m. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 people died on that day and more than 25, 000 people were injured. Even today, many still suffer long-term health conditions as a result of the incidents.

Numerous events will be held in the Cape Fear to mark this year’s anniversary:

  • Wilmington Fire Department Remembrance Ceremony
    Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
    3403 Park Avenue, Wilmington

 

  • Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony
    Sunday, Sept 11, 5:00 PM
    Burgaw Municipal Building
    109 N. Walker Street, Burgaw

 

  • Jacksonville Police and Fire Patriot Day Observance
    Friday, Sept 9, 8:15 AM
    Lejeune Memorial Gardens
    109 Montford Landing Road, Jacksonville

If your community is hosting an event, please email WWAY at newsroom@wwaytv3.com so that we may add the event details to this list.

