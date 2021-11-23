9-year-old girl injured while held hostage at knifepoint released from hospital

The other victim still remains in the hospital.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to an incident near Bozeman Road and Carolina Beach Road on November 16, 2021 (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nine-year-old girl who was cut while a man held her hostage at knifepoint has been released from the hospital, authorities say.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Bozeman Road just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 after the girl’s grandmother called 911 for help, saying the girl was being kidnapped by a man who was later identified as Henry Timberlake Duncan.

Prior to taking the girl, Duncan shot 47-year-old Dwayne Derone White in the face.

When deputies arrived to the home, they saw Duncan in the front yard, holding a knife to the child’s throat and making threatening statements. The girl had cuts to her neck and head area. Deputies fatally shot Duncan. They also found White laying in the yard, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believed two men were staying in a camper parked on the property, which they rented from the homeowner.

The girl underwent surgeries and was released from NHRMC / Novant Health on Sunday. As of Tuesday, White remains in the hospital.

SBI continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.