NHSO: Girl held hostage in New Hanover County

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to an incident near Bozeman Road and Carolina Beach Road on November 16, 2021 (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Bozeman Road.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said a young girl was taken hostage.

Authorities said one man was injured and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

NHSO said the situation has been resolved.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more details about the incident on Wednesday.