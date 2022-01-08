9-year-old Tabor City girl gets state heroism award after saving family during fire

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WWAY) — A 9-year-old girl was honored by state officials for her role in saving her family’s lives when their home caught on fire back in November.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner & State Fire Marshall, Mike Causey presented the commissioner’s award for heroism to 9-year-old Isabella Boyd at Tabor City Middle School.

Isabella woke up her 5-year-old little sister Ava when she discovered that their space heater had caught on fire. A fire that had already climbed up the wall by the time she woke up around 1. a.m.

Isabella pulled Ava out of their burning room and went room to room sure everyone in the home was able to escape safely. Five out of the six household members were to be rushed to different hospitals.

According to the Department of Insurance, both girls suffered third-degree burns.

