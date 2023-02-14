91-year-old fighting cancer gets special Valentine’s Day surprise from Cape Fear Chordsmen

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County woman got a very special surprise Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

The Cape Fear Chordsmen made a surprise appearance at Mary Lou Farrington’s door today, holding roses and a personalized Valentine’s Day card.

Farrington, who is approaching 92-years-old, is battling stage 4 cancer.

Her neighbor called the Cape Fear Chordsmen and asked them to make sure Miss Mary Lou had a happy Valentine’s Day.

The chordsmen sang a number of songs, including “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and of course, “Hello Mary Lou”.

Mary Lou smiled and held onto her roses while the chordsmen performed, surrounded by her loved ones.

The Cape Fear Chordsmen started in 1988, and is a fraternity dedicated to singing in the barbershop style.

Each year on Valentine’s Day, they will send four singers to your loved one at the time and place of your choosing.

Click here to visit their website.