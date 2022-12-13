911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident

A large presence of law enforcement (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released.

The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured.

“A suspected white male wearing black jacket and black pants, armed with a rifle came to the classroom when I was teaching at the classroom,” the caller said, adding, “He shot the 7 students there.”

The caller claimed that the shooter was still active and “shot 7 students on the second floor. Number 100 English class.”

The caller also repeated lines often.

The school was put on lockdown. After a thorough search, law enforcement — including the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office — determined that the call was a hoax.

A similar call led to a lockdown at East Bladen High School that morning, and Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker says that call did not originate from the area.

“We have a number that came back through to a different state not in North Carolina,” McVicker said at the time. “I asked the SBI to try to help us try to pinpoint it. It is a Class A felony, making a false report of mass violence on educational property, and carries a 4 to 25 months in prison, and if found guilty a person can be ordered to pay restitution for interruption of normal activity.”