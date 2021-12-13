911 caller: Murder suspect had been recently acting strange, threatening to kill stepdad

A woman, claiming to be the sister of the murder suspect, called 911 to alert police of her brother's recent behavior.

Ryan Christian Tambis (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A newly released 911 call reveals more details on a deadly stabbing that happened in New Hanover County earlier this month.

Ryan Tambis, 23, is charged with first-degree murder of 78-year-old Raymond MacArthur Hill, who has been identified as Tambis’ stepfather. The crime happened on Dec. 3 on Jamaica Drive, deputies say.

A woman, who claims to be the sister of Tambis, says in a phone call to 911 dispatch that “my brother has been really strange lately and keeps saying he’s going to kill our stepdad.”

The woman, who was out of state, says Tambis called her and had been acting strange the last few days, making threats about killing their stepfather. The caller then expressed concern, saying she was worried about Tambis and Hill being home alone at the moment.

Minutes before calling 911, the caller stated she had just video called Tambis and saw that Hill was OK.

The caller then tells dispatch that Tambis was calling her again, but she doesn’t answer.

Dispatch tells the woman that authorities were on their way to the home. As she ends the call, she said she planned to call her brother back and try to “calm him down.”

When deputies arrived, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered Tambis at the door and Hill on the floor suffering from a stab wound. Hill was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died.

According to the CAD report, Hill was stabbed in the back.

Tambis’ next court appearance is on January 6.