Sheriff’s office investigating homicide near Blue Clay Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Friday night near Blue Clay Road.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. of a woman believing her brother was going to harm her stepdad. When deputies arrived, they discovered Ryan Tambis, 23, at the door and a man lying on the floor suffering from a stab wound.

The victim identified as Raymond Hill, 78, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Tambis has been charged with first-degree murder and is held with no bond at New Hanover County Detention Center.