9th annual UNCW’s “Harry’s Game” Saturday

Pregame clinic for kids of all abilities promotes autism awareness and acceptance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – One of the special events UNCW sports hosts returns Saturday.

“Seeing what it has done for our players and how they’ve approached it and how they’ve embraced it as well – I think our players get out of it just as much as the kids,” says UNCW head men’s soccer coach Aidan Heaney, who is Harry’s father.

One of my FAVORITE UNCW events is Saturday! Harry's Game promotes autism awareness and acceptance. Coach Heaney, who is Harry's father, has his players host weekly camps for kids of all abilities over the last month, and says the players get as much out of it as the kids do 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/sHpvYPI92T — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) April 20, 2023

Just the aura of being out there with everybody watching and being together as a team was incredible,” said senior midfielder Colton Pleasants. “It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Coach Heaney says the game is for everyone. Kids get in free, and the camp before the game is open to the public. Players from both the Duke Blue Devils and UNCW Seahawks will host the camp for kids of all abilities together.

“We are just excited to get those kids out there with typical kids and preach inclusiveness,” said Heaney.

Harry’s game has grown a lot in 9 years. In 2022 over 100 kids participated in the camp. Now it’s also a fundraiser with 10 thousand dollars going to local charities like New Hanover County Special Olympics and Coastal Buds.

For Pleasants, this is only his second experience with Harry’s Game because of the pandemic.

“We’ve heard so much about it and how much it meant to the community and the guys. This is such a big part of what we are as UNCW as a team as a community: Accepting everyone no matter who you are where you come from what you look like — everyone is accepted here and we all will love you here.

The game is at 6pm. Camp is at 4 and again is open to everyone who wants to attend.