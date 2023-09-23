‘A Biltmore Christmas’ airs on Hallmark Channel this November

Gingerbread Biltmore House replica (Photo: Biltmore)

(WRAL) — “A Biltmore Christmas” will premiere on the Hallmark Channel this November.

Biltmore Estate announced the movie, which is filmed on the grounds of Biltmore, will premiere Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. EST as part of Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

The movie wrapped up filming in January 2023 inside Biltmore and on estate grounds.

Biltmore’s events director Travis Tatham worked with the film crew throughout the production.

“We are so excited for Biltmore and Hallmark fans to see this movie,” said Tatham. “Having observed the production and seeing the attention to detail taken, we think people will be enchanted by the story and how it unfolds within the setting of Biltmore, especially during the Christmas season.”

On July 1, Hallmark and Biltmore shared a new teaser for “A Biltmore Christmas,” which incorporates the mansion’s history and features a love story that takes place across multiple time periods.

The movie will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

Tickets are already available for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration which begins Nov. 3, 2023, and runs through Jan. 7, 2024, with daytime tours and candlelight evening events.