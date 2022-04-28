A Cinderella Story: Ashley High School student attends prom thanks to kind strangers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A post on Wilmington’s Community Facebook page is going viral, with locals trying to make one girl’s prom a night to remember.

According to the post, an Ashley High School student saved up money for a prom ticket, but told her friends crying this week that she wouldn’t be able to go. Her mother just told her they couldn’t afford a prom dress.

A concerned parent posted to Facebook, asking for help.

More than 500 comments later, local men and women provided the student with a prom dress and shoes in the right size, a limo for her and her friends, and money for the student to get her nails and hair done.

Shannon Blizzard is one of the dozens of people who donated. She said it warms her heart to see so many people offering to help make the student’s prom so special.

“I was a single parent pretty much my kid’s entire life,” Blizzard said. “It takes a village to raise kids these days. If I can change somebody’s life by doing something special for them, then I’m all for it.”

That student will get to go to prom Saturday night, thanks to this Cinderella story of a post and the generosity of Wilmington locals.