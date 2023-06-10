A cruise down memory lane

On Saturday, Arbor Landing at Compass Pointe featured both a classic and current car show.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An independent living community in Leland gave residents the chance to check out some wheels from their youth.

There were more than 30 cars and a dozen motorcycles at the event.

It’s a cool sight to see for some but for others it’s their passion.

Social Director of the community, Jennifer Spare, said it brings her joy to see residents having a blast with something they love.

One car enthusiast, John Veen, who is Compass Pointe Car Club’s Chairman, said this event brought together the best of both worlds.

“Oh, my word, I can’t think of all of them! Couple of BMW’s, Mazda’s, and things like that. So, it’s a real good combination of American cars and foreign cars too,” Veen said.

Veen said he looks forward to the next car show, as it never fails to bring the community together for a cruise down memory lane.