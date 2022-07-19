A local non-profit organization is working to save land along the Cape Fear River from development

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit organization, Unique Places to Save, has taken on a project to try and rescue and conserve 85 acres of land on the west bank of the Cape Fear River.

This land was initially set for commercial development of the ‘Wilmington Hotel and Spa’ by Diamondback Developers.

To win the land back from the developer, Unique Places to Save must raise 16 million dollars by the end of 2022, where they have only raised 100 thousand.

If this effort is unsuccessful, the developer, Diamondback Development, will continue with their original plans.

Unique Places to Save is in need of public and political support to help acquire and protect this valuable community asset in which they call ‘Eagles Island’ , and says that this is their last chance to conserve and transform this land into a valued community conservation asset.

We are waiting for contact from Diamondback Developers to confirm more details, but will bring updates as the story develops.