A musical salute to the Battleship North Carolina taking place this month

The Battleship North Carolina is hosting a musical salute this month (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free musical event is taking place at the Battleship North Carolina this month.

The salute will take place on April 29th at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Brunswick Big Band, playing a variety of 40’s-era music and patriotic selections.

Organizers say the free, 2-hour performance will be an informal event with concertgoers encouraged to bring their favorite chair, beverage, and snack to enjoy during the concert.

Donations will be accepted. For tickets, click HERE.