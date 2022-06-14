A newly issued US quarter celebrates Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller

Indigenous icon Wilma Mankiller is commemorated on a special US quarter released Monday.

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) — A new quarter released on Monday celebrates a legendary figure who spent her life advocating for Indigenous people.

Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, is the third woman to be honored as part of the US Mint’s “American Women Quarters Program.”

The “tails” side of the coin depicts Mankiller in a traditional shawl looking to the future, with the seven-point star of the Cherokee Nation at her side.

The “heads” side still depicts George Washington — but in a portrait designed by the late sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser.

At an event commemorating the release of the quarter on Monday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke about the legacy of the tribe’s former leader.

“Even years after her passing, Chief Mankiller is still making an impact,” he said.

