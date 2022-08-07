A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community.

The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.

They had food trucks, dessert, music, and games to get the fun going.

They are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of their pastor, Dr. Karen Johnson, who told us more about their mission.

“We are St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Chruch and we are here for the community, we want to do outreach, we want to let you know that we are here, so come worship with us every Sunday.”

Reverend Dr. Moore says the doors are always open and to come be a part of their family.