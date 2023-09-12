Aaron Rodgers tears Achilles tendon in New York Jets debut, is out for the season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(CBS NEWS) — Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after the New York Jets star quarterback tore his Achilles during the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday.

The Jets posted a “get well soon” tweet following reports of the MRI confirming the severity of his injury.

Rodgers’ debut in a Jets uniform lasted four plays until he was sacked in the first quarter and left with the injury to his left Achilles tendon.

The Jets still managed to defeat the Bills in a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16.