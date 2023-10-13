Abbey Nature Preserve temporarily closing as land development begins

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill will temporarily close beginning October 16th as crews begin land development on nearby property.

Officials say signage will be placed around the entrances of Abbey Nature Preserve as a safety precaution. A fence was recently installed on the boundary line between Abbey Nature Preserve and the land being developed to ensure the public’s safety.

The land was previously owned by the Foy Family, who settled in Pender County more than 250 years ago. The property was acquired by Mungo Homes, who asked Pender County Parks and Recreation to lease the 62 acres of the Preserve, which is currently held under two conservation easements through the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.

As part of the site development for Indigo at Abbey Preserve, Mungo Homes will be deeding the 62 acres of conservation land plus an additional 7.5 acres for a future county park. This agreement allows the Preserve to stay open for public enjoyment and make it a permanent feature of the community.

“We are in close communication with the developers of the adjacent property, and Abbey Nature Preserve will be reopened once it is safe to enter,” said Pender County Parks and Recreation Director Zach White. “The Preserve is a special place in the community, and our goal is to keep people safe.”

The Preserve hosts a unique landscape of densely wooded trails, cypress trees, gum trees, a dam, and a millpond.