Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida

15 week abortion signed into law in Florida (Photo: Ines Hegedus-Garcia / CC BY 2.0)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will soon ban abortions after 15 weeks. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law on Thursday; it goes into effect on July 1.

The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

The new law deals a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors.

It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.