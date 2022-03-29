Absentee voting begins in North Carolina

Absentee voting begins March 28 for North Carolina’s primary election, which is scheduled to be held on May 17.

The primary will feature a number of contests in state elections, including the primary elections for U.S. Senate. Sen. Richard Burr (R) is not seeking reelection.

“It seems like around elections there is so much misinformation out there, and so relying on something you see on social media or you have someone tell you — it’s probably not the best option,” Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere. “I would definitely say go to the source and reach out to your County Board of Elections.”

Here are some upcoming dates to keep in mind:

The deadline to register by mail to vote in the primary is April 22.

You can also register in-person during the early voting period, which begins April 28.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary is May 10.

The primary election is May 17.

Click here for more information on North Carolina’s upcoming 2022 statewide primary.