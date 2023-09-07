All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after multi-car crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash created major traffic problems Thursday morning.
According to Wilmington Police, six cars were involved in the accident on the bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill.
All eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed due to the accident. A police vehicle was blocking one of the westbound lanes as well, causing backups for drivers heading from Wilmington to Leland.
At 8:48 a.m., Wilmington Police reported that all lanes were back open and traffic was starting to move.