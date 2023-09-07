All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after multi-car crash

An accident involving six vehicles creates traffic problems on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash created major traffic problems Thursday morning.

According to Wilmington Police, six cars were involved in the accident on the bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill.

All eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed due to the accident. A police vehicle was blocking one of the westbound lanes as well, causing backups for drivers heading from Wilmington to Leland.

At 8:48 a.m., Wilmington Police reported that all lanes were back open and traffic was starting to move.