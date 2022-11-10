Actors with disabilities taking part in holiday show through ‘Theatre for All’

Theatre for All is putting on two holiday shows next month in Wilmington (Photo: TFA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local theater company for actors with disabilities is staging its annual holiday show next month.

The shows are set for December 1st and 2nd at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington, featuring four life-long friends as they share the gift of their most precious moments.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

“Those who attend our performances know they leave with a heart full of joy. Our actors love to be on stage and delight in engaging with the audience,” Theatre for All executive director Kim Henry said. “This year’s show will have audiences laughing, crying and singing along with these unforgettable characters whose stories embrace the humor, tragedy and beauty of the human experience.”

Theatre For All is a nonprofit company with a mission to empower people with disabilities, nurture community connections and overturn stereotypes through performing arts.