Additional suspect arrested in connection to October Wilmington shooting

Justin Dean Caldwell has been arrested in connection to a 2022 shooting (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Wilmington shooting.

34-year-old Justin Dean Caldwell of Princeton was arrested by authorities in Johnston County.

Caldwell is charged with AWDW Intent to Kill/Felony Conspiracy, Discharge Weapon Occupied Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Carrying Concealed Gun, and Discharge Firearm in City Limits.

This comes after three men were arrested for alleged firearm violations following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

The investigation took place from a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza on October 3, 2022. According to Police, one vehicle was struck and property damage was caused.