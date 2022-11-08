‘Adopt a Family’ program providing Christmas gifts to families battling cancer

(Photo: Hope Abounds)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hope Abounds Cancer Network has kicked off their annual Adopt a Family campaign for Christmas.

The Holiday Program is designed for men, women and children enduring active cancer treatment, along with their families who may be struggling financially. Through the program, Hope Abounds helps provide Christmas gifts and a Gift Card for their holiday meals.

17 families are up for ‘adoption’ this year. You can read more about them HERE.

You can choose to adopt a family or make donations for different families. For your participation, you will receive a donation receipt for tax filing.

Hope Abounds says they deliver all the Christmas Gifts to families the week prior to Thanksgiving, allowing each family the freedom to follow their own traditions and helping to keep normalcy for the season.