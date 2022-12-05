African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community.

The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.

The event featured speakers – a singing performance – followed by a catered dinner.

The people recognized had a keen vision to help people succeed in life – gave professional contributions, as well as helped improve the community by making it a better place for all people to live.

Evelyn Adger is the Commission on African American History Chair

“This year we are honoring two individuals who are no longer with us, which is the late Senator Luther Jordan and the late Rachel Freeman,” she said. “And those persons have contributed tremendously to our community and so this year was the first year we’ve acknowledged or honored two individuals that are no longer with us.”

The families of the late Jordan and late Freeman were at the banquet to receive their recognition.