After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways

An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26.

After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26.

“All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Pharr Davis said in an Instagram post the next day that she was driving home, with her kids in the car, in the dark on I-26, going faster than 60 miles per hour, when a huge black bear “jumped over the median and landed right front of our car.”

To read the rest of the story, visit WLOS’s website here.