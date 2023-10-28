After redistricting, North Carolina state senator shifts to run in competitive district in 2024

Photo courtesy of Sen. Lisa Grafstein

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A first-term North Carolina state senator says she will run next year for another Senate seat after a redistricting map approved by Republican majorities this week drew her into the same district as a fellow Democratic incumbent.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, the only out LGBTQ+ senator in the chamber, announced that she would seek a Senate seat in southern Wake County where no senator currently resides. Unlike the heavily Democratic district from which she was elected in 2022, this new 13th District is very competitive, based on past statewide election results.

“I look forward to meeting new neighbors, making new friends, and reconnecting with others I have known for years,” Grafstein said in a news release Thursday. “I intend to run a spirited campaign focused on the issues that matter most to you and your family.”

The new lines enacted by the General Assembly on Wednesday created a district where both Grafstein and Senate Minority Whip Jay Chaudhuri live. The North Carolina Constitution says someone must live in the district for which they seek to represent, so without someone moving the lines could have set up a potential primary between sitting senators.

Grafstein said recently the “double-bunking” of her and Chaudhuri may have resulted from her advocacy for transgender residents, leading Republicans to draw her into unfavorable electoral circumstances.

A key GOP senator who helped draw the lines said Grafstein and Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County — another outspoken Democratic senator drawn into a district with a second incumbent — weren’t specifically targeted in the redraw.

The new General Assembly maps appear to give Republicans a solid chance to retain their current veto-proof House and Senate majorities in the 2024 elections.